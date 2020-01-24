Shinnston man pleads guilty to charges stemming from Sept. 2018 police chase that resulted in child’s death

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. — A Shinnston man who was facing multiple charges stemming from a police chase in September of 2018, that resulted in a premature birth and death, pleaded guilty Thursday in Harrison County Circuit Judge James Matish’s courtroom.

The 2018 chase ended with Lucas crashing into a police car on Gregory’s Run Road , in Harrison County. A pregnant woman, who was in the car during the chase, was injured and required surgery to prematurely deliver the baby. The child died shortly after the surgery.

According to Joe Shaffer, the attorney for Chazz Lucas, his client pleaded guilty to two charges: fleeing with reckless indifference, which carries a possible sentence of 1-5 years; and fleeing from an officer causing death, which carries a possible sentence of 5-15 years.

Chazz Lucas

Also as a result of the plea, three other charges against Lucas, 33, will be dropped, Shaffer said.

Since the terms of the plea have not yet been accepted, the actual terms and conditions of the sentence are not yet determined, but Shaffer said that the state will argue for Lucas to serve jail time, while he will be arguing for his client to serve his sentence on home incarceration after successful completion of an inpatient drug addiction program.

Sentencing for Lucas has been set for Feb. 26, at which point the terms of Lucas’ plea will be set in stone. He remains in the North Central Regional Jail.