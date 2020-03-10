Shinnston man sentenced after leading police on 2018 chase that caused the premature birth, death of an infant

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – A Shinnston man who led police on a high-speed chase in Harrison County in 2018 that resulted in the premature birth and death of an infant was sentenced in Harrison County Circuit Court on Tuesday.

Chazz Lucas

Chazz Lucas led police on a chase through parts of Harrison County in September 2018 before he wrecked his vehicle into a stopped police cruiser. A pregnant woman was in the vehicle with Lucas during the chase, and was taken to United Hospital Center for injuries sustained in the accident following the pursuit. The woman received emergency surgery to deliver the baby, but the infant died shortly afterward.

Lucas pleaded guilty to fleeing with reckless indifference and fleeing from an officer causing death in January 2020.

On Tuesday, in Harrison County Circuit Court, Lucas was sentenced to six to 20 years in prison. Lucas has been sentenced to one to five years on the charge of fleeing with reckless indifference and five to 15 years on the charge of fleeing from an officer causing death. Both sentences will be served consecutively.

Lucas remains in the North Central Regional Jail.