Shinnston woman gets 2 year prison sentence on federal drug charge

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – A Harrison County woman was sentenced on a federal drug charge Friday.

Senior U.S. District Judge Irene Keeley sentenced Ann Brennan, 53 of Shinnston, to two years in federal prison, U.S. Attorney Bill Powell announced.

Brennan pleaded guilty to one count of “Distribution of Hydrocodone in Proximity of a Protected Location” in December 2019. Brennan admitted to selling hydrocodone near Lincoln Middle School and Lincoln High School in Harrison County in November 2017, according to a news release.

The Greater Harrison Drug & Violent Crimes Task Force, investigated Brennan’s case.

Brennan was arrested in July 2018, after the task force made several controlled buys of pills and crack cocaine from her.

