Shinnston woman to spend more than 6 years in federal prison for selling meth & heroin in Ritchie County

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – Senior U.S. District Judge Irene Keeley sentenced a Harrison County woman, Wednesday, to 77 months in federal prison for methamphetamine and heroin distribution, Acting U.S. Attorney Randolph Bernard announced.

Stephanie Cottrill

Stephanie Cottrill, 38 of Shinnston, pleaded guilty in September 2020 to one count of “Conspiracy to Possess with Intent to Distribute and Distribute Methamphetamine and Heroin.” Cottrill admitted to working with others to distribute methamphetamine and heroin from November 2019 to January 2020 in Ritchie County.

Cottrill was arrested, along with two men, after a traffic stop in Ellenboro, in January 2020.

The Drug Enforcement Administration and the Ritchie County Sheriff’s Office investigated the case.