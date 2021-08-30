Shooting at Audra State Park ruled a murder-suicide by State Police

PHILIPPI, W.Va. — West Virginia State Police responded to a murder-suicide on Saturday at Audra State Park.

On Aug. 28, troopers with the West Virginia State Police responded to a call regarding an active shooter complaint taking place at Audra State Park in Barbour County at approximately 6:50 p.m. The incident appeared to be a murder-suicide, according to release.

The WVSP stated, the incident started when the soon to be ex-wife of the suspect, Dustin Peterson, met him in the parking lot area of the park. The victim, Christopher Price, was camping with the woman in the park and arrived shortly afterward to confront Mr. Peterson.

After a verbal argument between Mr. Peterson and Price took place, both ended up pointing pistols at each other. Peterson fatally shot Price, killing him instantly, the release states.

According to the WVSP, Peterson then turned the weapon on himself and fired a single shot killing himself. Both Peterson and Price were pronounced dead at the scene by the county coroners.

The Philippi detachment of the West Virginia State Police was assisted at the scene by the Barbour County Sheriff’s Department, West Virginia Natural Resource Police, the Upshur County Sheriff’s Department, the Belington Fire Department and Belington EMS.