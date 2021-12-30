Shooting incident reported in Marion County; no one in custody

Crime

by:

Posted: / Updated:

BAXTER, W.Va. – Authorities are investigating a shooting incident in Marion County.

According to the Marion County 911 Communications Center, the shooting happened before 7 p.m. Thursday, along Wise Street in Baxter.

One person was shot in the incident, according to a 911 official. There is no word at this time on that person’s condition.

No one is in custody at this time, according to Marion County 911. No further details on the incident are currently available.

The Marion County Sheriff’s Department is investigating the shooting.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Link to 12 things you need to know page

WBOY 12 News Facebook Page

WBOY 12News

Trending Stories