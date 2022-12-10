HUTTONVILLE, W.Va. – In a post on their Facebook page, the Office of the Sheriff of Randolph County announced the arrest of an individual in Huttonville on Dec. 9.

According to the post, police responded to a Randolph 911 dispatch that called “shots fired” in the Huttonsville area near ParMar Friday. Officers arrived at a residence with “two male individuals in the front yard.”

Following an investigation, Bumper Paul Armstrong Jr. was arrested for Possession of Methamphetamine and for an “Active Felony Capias through Randolph County Circuit Court,” according to the post.

Armstrong Jr. is currently being held at the Tygart Valley Regional Jail.