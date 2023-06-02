UPDATE (9:30 p.m. on Thursday, June 1) — A man is accused of using his late mother’s social security benefits after her decomposing body was found inside her rental home.

Michael Johnson was found in a closet at her home on East 5th Street in Belle on Thursday.

He told investigators he’s been living with his mother for the last two or three years and that she passed away in December 2022.

He said that his mom received social security benefits and he continued using them after she died. He said that she received between $5,000 to 6,000.

Thursday members of the Legal Process, deputies with the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Department went to serve an eviction notice. When they arrived they noticed what they described as suspicious signs coming from the inside of the home.

The Belle Police Department made entry and found a decomposing body.

When the sheriff’s department returned with a search warrant they found Johnson hiding in a closet.

According to a criminal complaint, Johnson was not on his mother’s account and was not authorized to spend her benefits after her death.

