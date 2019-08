MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – A South Carolina man appeared in Monongalia County Magistrate Court Tuesday for a preliminary hearing on a wanton endangerment charge.

Sheldon Jackson

Sheldon Jackson, 35, of West Columbia, South Carolina, is accused of holding a woman at gunpoint and firing the gun into a wall.

A magistrate found enough evidence to send the case to a grand jury. That will be done at a later date.

Jackson continues to be held at North Central Regional Jail. His bail is $100,012.