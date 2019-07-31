South Carolina man arrested in Monongalia County after shooting hole in wall, police say

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – A South Carolina man has been arrested after police said he held a woman at gunpoint and fired the gun into a wall.

Sheldon Jackson

On Tuesday, July 30, a group of people were sitting on a porch on Pennsylvania Avenue in Morgantown when Sheldon Jackson, 35, of West Columbia, South Carolina, approached and ordered them to go inside the house, according to a criminal complaint filed by the Morgantown Police Department.

One of the people ordered to go inside, Lyndsey Salisbury, went upstairs, grabbed her backpack and attempted to leave, but Jackson stopped her at the top of the stairs and pointed a loaded gun at her, police said. Salisbury told Jackson not the point the gun at her, and he turned the gun and shot a hole in the wall, according to the complaint.

A press release sent out by the Morgantown Police Department stated that police responded to a shots fired complaint at the residence and arrived on scene as individuals were fleeing the home, and a few were detained, identified and interviewed regarding the incident.

Detectives also arrived at the residence and found the handgun which had been discharged in the building, as well as collecting other evidence from the scene, police said.

From the interviews, officers were able to identify Jackson and found him at a residence on Wagner Road, took him into custody and transported him for booking, the press release states. Officers said they found two handguns, ammunition, suspected methamphetamine and suspected cocaine.

Jackson is charged with wanton endangerment. He is being held in North Central Regional Jail on $100,000 secured bond.