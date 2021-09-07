South Carolina man charged after allegedly bringing narcotics into Mannington from outside state

MANNINGTON, W.Va. — A South Carolina man has been charged after allegedly bringing narcotics into Mannington from outside of the state.

On Sept. 3, officers with the Mannington Police Department were dispatched to Cristy Street in Mannington to check out a suspicious vehicle parked in the middle of an alleyway that was blocking the path to residences, according to a criminal complaint.

Jeremy Clardy

When officers approached the vehicle, they made contact with Jeremy Clardy, 39, of Waterloo, S.C., who was “asleep in the driver’s seat” and would not initially respond, officers said.

During that time, officers noticed an empty pill bottle in the center console, and when officers asked Clardy if he had taken any medication before or during driving, he said he hadn’t taken anything, according to the complaint.

Officers then asked Clardy if they could perform a search of the vehicle, and he gave consent; however, Clardy was holding a pill bottle during that time and officers informed him he could not take the bottle into the cruiser with him, officers said.

When officers looked inside the pill bottle, they found 12-and-a-half blue pills which Clardy said were Oxycodone.

During the search of the car, officers found lighters, “meth pipes” and a backpack containing a set of scales, a “large amount of weed” and four “small” bags of methamphetamine, officers said.

While being processed, Clardy told officers that he had gotten the narcotics “off the streets in South Carolina,’ according to the complaint.

Clardy has been charged with transportation of controlled substances into the state. He is being held in the North Central Regional Jail on $200,012 bond.