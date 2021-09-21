Special Marion County grand jury hands up indictments in child death case, fatal overdose & child sex abuse incident

Walter Richardson

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — In a press release sent out on Tuesday, the Marion County Prosecutor’s Office, a Marion County grand jury handed up indictments for four individuals during a special session.

Ashlee Allen

Walter Richardson, 34, of Fairmont, was indicted on the charges of first-degree murder and death of a child by a parent, guardian or custodian for an incident in March which resulted in the death of a 4-year-old boy.

From that same incident, Ashlee Allen, 27, of Fairmont, was indicted on death of a child by a parent, guardian or custodian.

Timothy Cox

Timothy Cox, 33, of Bridgeport, has been indicted on first-degree sexual abuse; use of minors in filming sexual explicit conduct; soliciting a minor via computer; and distribution or display to minor of obscene material after an 11-year-old girl disclosed incidents occurring over SnapChat.

Keith Herron

Keith Herron, 37, of Carolina, has been charged with delivery of fentanyl; conspiracy to commit a felony; substance offense; and delivery of a controlled substance resulting in death stemming from the 2020 death of a man in Marion County by overdose in which he allegedly admitted his involvement.

All four suspects are being held in the North Central Regional Jail.