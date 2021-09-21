Special Marion County grand jury hands up indictments in child death case, fatal overdose & child sex abuse incident

Crime

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Walter Richardson

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — In a press release sent out on Tuesday, the Marion County Prosecutor’s Office, a Marion County grand jury handed up indictments for four individuals during a special session.

Ashlee Allen

Walter Richardson, 34, of Fairmont, was indicted on the charges of first-degree murder and death of a child by a parent, guardian or custodian for an incident in March which resulted in the death of a 4-year-old boy.

From that same incident, Ashlee Allen, 27, of Fairmont, was indicted on death of a child by a parent, guardian or custodian.

Timothy Cox

Timothy Cox, 33, of Bridgeport, has been indicted on first-degree sexual abuse; use of minors in filming sexual explicit conduct; soliciting a minor via computer; and distribution or display to minor of obscene material after an 11-year-old girl disclosed incidents occurring over SnapChat.

Keith Herron

Keith Herron, 37, of Carolina, has been charged with delivery of fentanyl; conspiracy to commit a felony; substance offense; and delivery of a controlled substance resulting in death stemming from the 2020 death of a man in Marion County by overdose in which he allegedly admitted his involvement.

All four suspects are being held in the North Central Regional Jail.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Link to 12 things you need to know page

WBOY 12 News Facebook Page

WBOY 12News

Trending Stories