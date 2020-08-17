Spelter woman charged for her role in embezzling more than $140k from City of Anmoore from 2011-2013

ANMOORE, W.Va. — A Spelter woman has been charged for her role in embezzling more than $140,000 from the City of Anmoore while she was an employee.

A criminal complaint filed by the Bridgeport Police Department states that the West Virginia State Auditor’s office completed a fraud examination of the periods between Sept. 1, 2011 and Oct. 22, 2013 and found that $145,385.54 was collected in “cash utility payments” to the city of Anmoore which were “not deposited into a banking account.”

During that time, Linda Vanscoy, 50, of Spelter, was employed as an office clerk for the city, whose responsibilities included “collecting utility payments, receipting and posting utility payments,” as well as other financial duties, officers said.

The complaint states that Vanscoy “admitted to embezzling approximately $600” and had “knowledge of other coworkers who were also embezzling money,” and that a coworker stated that Vanscoy “taught her how to take money and then cover it up.”

Vanscoy has been charged with embezzlement. She is currently out on bond.