ST. ALBANS, W.Va. (WOWK) — A St. Albans Police Department auxiliary police officer was convicted of child pornography Thursday, according to the U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ).

The DOJ said law enforcement searched the house of Billy Griffith, 57, of St. Albans after his IP address was used to download child pornography. Officers took and searched his electronic devices, and said he had access to more than 3,000 images and videos depicting child pornography.

On top of being an auxiliary officer, Griffith was an exterminator, and his wife operated a child daycare at the house, the DOJ said.

Griffith is scheduled to be sentenced on Sept. 7, 2023, according to the DOJ. He faces up to 20 years in prison, a lifetime of supervised release and a $250,000 fine. Griffith will have to register as a sex offender.

Griffith was charged with receipt of child pornography and possession of prepubescent child pornography.