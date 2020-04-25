Elkins stabbing sends 2 people to Davis Medical Center, 1 in critical condition

ELKINS, W.Va. – The Elkins City Police Department is investigating a double stabbing that occurred around 7 p.m. Saturday evening.

According to the Sutton Stokes, Elkins External Affairs Specialist, both a man and a woman were taken to Davis Medical Center after an incident that happened on the 900 block of South Davis Avenue.

According to Randolph County 911 officials, Elkins Police, the Randolph County Sheriff’s Department and the West Virginia State Police were all called to the scene.

Stokes confirmed that a suspect is in custody, that the female victim is in critical condition and the male victim has been treated and released.

The Elkins Police Department is handling the investigation.

