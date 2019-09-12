State Fire Marshal’s Office seeking information in Upshur Co. arson investigation

BUCKHANNON, W.Va. – The West Virginia State Fire Marshal’s Office is asking for citizens’ help as it investigates a recent arson on an Upshur County Property.

The arson incident occurred in the evening hours of Friday, August 30 at Spruce Fork Road outside of Buckhannon, according to a release from the State Fire Marshal’s Office. The release stated that one home was damaged by the fire. The Fire Marshal’s Office said the fire has been ruled incendiary in nature and is believed to be the result of arson.

The release said video surveillance placed two males and a female in a white van at the property where the fire was started. The subjects have been identified and are considered to be persons of interest, according to the release.

Below is video surveillance footage showing the three individuals.

Anyone with any information regarding this case is urged to contact the West Virginia Fire Marshal Arson Hotline at (800) 233-FIRE (3473)