State Police: 2 people swallow methamphetamine to avoid being charged in Preston County

TERRA ALTA, W.Va. — Two people swallowed methamphetamine in an attempt to avoid being charged in Preston County, troopers said.

On Aug. 5, troopers with the Kingwood detachment of the West Virginia State Police received an anonymous drug tip that drugs were being sold from a residence on 4th St. in Terra Alta, according to a criminal complaint.

Wayne Moyer

When troopers arrived at the residence, they made contact with with Wayne Moyer, 33, of Terra Alta, who came outside of the residence, as well as two other subjects upon whom troopers found methamphetamine, troopers said.

Troopers later obtained a search warrant for the residence, which was occupied by Moyer as well as Christine Hanlin, 35, of Terra Alta, and performed a search of the home, according to the complaint.

During the search, troopers said they found 0.6 grams of methamphetamine “divided into separate bags,” 0.3 grams of heroin, several empty bags, two sets of digital scales and $747 in cash, as well as bag of methamphetamine being discovered on a scale in the living room.

Christine Hanlin

When Moyer and Hanlin were read their Miranda rights, Hanlin stated that she and Moyer “sell $200 of meth a month,” troopers said.

While Hanlin was being processed, “she became ill” and told troopers that “she swallowed a bag of meth” when troopers arrived at her home; she was later transported to Preston Memorial Hospital where “she regurgitated” the bag of methamphetamine, according to the complaint.

Troopers also said that Moyer claimed to have swallowed methamphetamine, “but appeared to be fine.”

Moyer and Hanlin have bother been charged with possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance. They are being held in Tygart Valley Regional Jail.