State Police asked for help to identify person of interest in Harrison County mailbox thefts

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. – West Virginia State Police out of the Bridgeport detachment are looking for the public’s help in identifying a person of interest in a case of personal checks being stolen from mailboxes in Harrison County.

Information from the mailbox thefts was then used to make unauthorized purchases at local stores, state troopers said.

Anyone with information on the identity of the man shown in the photos is asked to call the Bridgeport detachment of the West Virginia State Police at 304-627-2300.