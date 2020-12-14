State Police: Morgantown man faces slew of charges following sexual relationship with teen girl

Gerald McCarthy

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – A 57-year-old Morgantown man is facing a host of charges after West Virginia State Police say he had sex with a teenage girl approximately 20 times.

Gerald McCarthy

Starting in October 2020, Gerald McCarthy had intercourse with the girl in multiple locations, state troopers said.

Some of the incidents were arranged via Facebook and one incident involved McCarthy sneaking into the girl’s home, according to his criminal complaint.

State troopers charged McCarthy with 20 counts of third degree sexual assault, soliciting a minor via computer, traveling to engage the minor in prohibited sexual activity and burglary.

McCarthy is being held in the North Central Regional Jail with bail set at $500,000.

