SUGAR GROVE, W.Va. (WBOY) — The West Virginia State Police have released the identity of the victim of an arson in Pendleton County earlier this week.

According to a press release, on Monday, Oct. 23, State Troopers were notified by Pendleton County 911 around 2:46 p.m. of a structure fire and a “possible deceased person” on Grey Goose Lane in Sugar Grove.

When troopers arrived, they found that the building was “fully engulfed” and confirmed that Raymon Auville, 61, of Riverton was killed after suffering “major burns over his entire body.” Troopers said that Auville was a handyman at the property and was found by emergency crews “outside the rear corner of the building.”

Zachary Mongold

On Tuesday, State Troopers obtained warrants for the arrest of Zachary Mongold, 35, of Petersburg for charges of first-degree murder and first-degree arson. Mongold was found on Wednesday in Burlington, Mineral County, and was arrested without incident.

Mongold is currently being held in the Potomac Highlands Regional Jail on a $50,000 surety/cash bond.