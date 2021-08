CLARKSBURG, W.Va. — West Virginia State Police from the Weston detachment have requested information on the whereabouts of Jason Lee Lunsford.

Mr. Lunsford is wanted for questioning in connection with a homicide investigation that occurred on August 29, 2021 in Lewis County. He is considered to be armed and dangerous. If seen, do not approach and contact the West Virginia State Police or call 911.

Mr. Lunsford is described as a 40 year old male, 5’ 7” tall, with brown eyes, and dark hair.