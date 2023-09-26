GRAFTON, W.Va. (WBOY) — Carli Reed, a Barbour County woman who had a previous conviction for murdering her husband reversed, has now entered a plea deal with the state.

A plea hearing was held Tuesday morning at the Taylor County Courthouse for Reed, who is a Barbour County resident. The 27-year-old has been in and out of the court system over the past few years in connection with the 2019 shooting death of her husband, Marcus Fagons.

Court documents from that time say that Reed admitted that she used a Glock pistol to shoot Fagons while he was lying on a bed. She was 23 at the time and was charged with first-degree murder.

Reed was found guilty of second-degree murder in September of 2020 and sentenced to 40 years in prison five months later. However, Reed’s lawyer requested that the judge tell the jury that the shooting could have been an accident, but the judge failed to do so.

As a result of the error, the Supreme Court of Appeals reversed Reed’s conviction and sentence last year. The case was then turned back over to the Circuit Court of Barbour County for a new trial.

But instead of a trial new trial taking place, Reed has entered a guilty plea for voluntary manslaughter. As a result of this plea agreement, she will be sentenced to a minimum of three years, with a maximum of 15 years in prison, instead of the original 40 years.

This plea also means that once Reed is sentenced, she will not be eligible for parole unless she serves at least one-third of the sentence. If she violates this agreement by attempting to get parole, the court would consider this a violation and have the right to nullify the plea as well as retry the case through the courts.

Reed’s sentencing date will take place on another date, which is yet to be determined. She will remain on bond until her sentencing date, but she is restricted to home confinement. If Reed is sentenced to a penitentiary, her time spent in home confinement will not be factored into her time served.