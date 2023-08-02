Update: 8/2/2023, 6:38 p.m.

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — The West Virginia State Police (WVSP) has released further details regarding a traffic stop turned police chase on I-79 that took place Wednesday.

According to a release from the WVSP, at around 3:40 p.m. on Wednesday, a State Trooper of the Bridgeport Detachment attempted to perform a traffic stop on a maroon Chevrolet SUV driving south on Interstate 79 for a “traffic infraction.” The WVSP said that the vehicle was “slow to respond” but eventually exited the interstate and pulled into a nearby Exxon parking lot off Meadowbrook Road.

After the vehicle stopped, a male passenger “immediately fled on foot headed northbound along Barnett’s Run Road,” according to the release. The trooper performing the traffic stop immediately detained the driver, identified as Devin Frisenda, and a passenger Alison Hanna at the scene, the release said.

Crews from the Bridgeport City Police Department, Harrison County Sheriff’s Department and Troopers from the Grafton, West Union and Weston detachments were then reportedly called in to assist with a search of the surrounding area. Law enforcement then was able to locate and arrest a man they identified as Dennis D. Pinkney Jr. of Brownstown, Michigan, who they said was attempting to evade capture in a wooded area between Barnett’s Run Road and I-79.

Troopers said that Pinkney was found in possession of a “large amount of U.S. currency” and charged him with one count of possession with intent to deliver fentanyl and one count of felony conspiracy. Troopers also reported that Frisenda and Hanna were each charged with one count of felony conspiracy as well.

12 News has been unable to acquire images of the suspects or other information from the West Virginia Division of Corrections but will provide an update when it does.

Original: 8/2/2023, 5:02 p.m.

