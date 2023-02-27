COWEN, W.Va. (WBOY) — A Summersville man is facing charges after a police chase that troopers say at times exceeded 80 miles per hour in Webster County on Thursday.

According to a criminal complaint, the incident started at around 8:15 p.m. when a West Virginia State Police Trooper noticed a blue PT Cruiser with an expired registration at the gas station on Webster Road in Cowen.

The trooper noticed a man standing along the driver’s side of the car who then “accelerated quickly away from the gas pump” toward Williams River Loop, according to the complaint. The trooper turned on his cruiser’s emergency lights, but said the driver continued to accelerate down Williams River Loop.

While on Williams River Loop, the trooper said the PT Cruiser’s hood latch failed, causing the hood to open and rest against the windshield for the rest of the chase.

The driver made a U-turn without yielding to oncoming traffic, ran a stop sign to make a turn and cut off three people, and at times reached approximately 80 miles per hour, the complaint alleged.

The pursuit ended when the driver went over an embankment near Rick Beans Trailer Park, and the trooper ended the chase to avoid disabling his patrol car, according to the complaint.

Later, the trooper found the unoccupied PT Cruiser in a ditch along Redwood Street and went to a home nearby to get a witness statement, the complaint said.

The trooper said he found that the subject who had wrecked the car was using the bathroom inside the home, and took Jeromy Carpenter into custody. Carpenter was charged with fleeing from officer with reckless indifference and was taken to the West Virginia Central Regional Jail to await arraignment, according to the complaint.

Carpenter has several misdemeanor charges listed under a separate case number according to West Virginia jail records. He is being held on $30,000 surety/cash bail.