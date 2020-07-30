SURVEILLANCE VIDEO: Clarksburg Police ask for public’s help to ID burglary suspect

Crime
Posted: / Updated:

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – The Clarksburg Police Department is looking for a suspect in several recent daytime burglaries in the city.

The burglaries have been reported in the East End, Goff Plaza, Hartland, Hill N’ Dale and Stealey sections of Clarksburg, according to a news release from the police department.

Investigators believe they may have captured surveillance video(watch in the player above) of a suspect in the Spring Avenue area. They describe the suspect as a white man in his 20s or 30s, with light colored hair.

He was last seen walking on Buckhannon Avenue towards Main/Marshall streets, police said.

Anyone who may know who this individual is or who has any information on the case, is asked to call the Clarksburg Police Department Tip Line at 304-624-1625.

Police are also asking residents to be on the lookout for suspicious activity in their neighborhoods and to report it by calling 911, the news release said.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Link to 12 things you need to know page

WBOY 12 News Facebook Page

WBOY 12News

Trending Stories