KINGWOOD, W.Va. (WBOY) — A man is facing fleeing and drug charges after a high speed chase in Preston County where deputies say he slammed into a cruiser.

On June 13, deputies with the Preston County Sheriff’s Department observed a vehicle stop at a guard shack at the Alpine Lake Resort in Preston County, according to a criminal complaint.

Martin Harris

At that time, deputies “could smell a strong odor of marijuana coming from the vehicle,” but when they attempted to perform a traffic stop, “the vehicle fled” … “onto the golf course and then back onto the roadway,” deputies said.

During the chase, the driver, who was identified later as Martin Harris, 31, of Baltimore, “slammed into the front of the [deputy’s] cruiser,” while deputies “followed the vehicle at extremely high speeds,” according to the complaint.

At one point, the vehicle crashed and Harris fled on foot, but deputies were able to apprehend him and place him into custody; after that, deputies searched the vehicle and found half a pound of marijuana and “numerous smaller bags,” deputies said.

Harris has been charged with fleeing with reckless indifference and possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance. He is being held in Tygart Valley Regional Jail on $175,000 bond.