Suspect arrested after WVU campus burglary

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — West Virginia University issued a campus warning after a burglary on Oct. 8. After an investigation, University Police arrested Ivan Pesic, a WVU Facilities employee.

Pesic’s residence was searched and he was taken into custody. Pesic will be arraigned later in the day as the investigation continues.

What is known so far is that at approximately 9:30 p.m. a call from the Boreman South residence hall on the Downtown Campus was received.

The following investigation determined that an individual “entered multiple unoccupied rooms without permission and stole various articles of clothing.” The suspect was described as an older white male about 6 feet tall wearing what appeared to be a WVU facilities shirt. Police were able to identify the individual, and his campus access was terminated.

Police are continuing the investigation.

“Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call 304-293-COPS (2677) or visit the department at 992 Elmer Prince Drive, Morgantown, 26505. Information may be shared anonymously.”

The original, full article from WVU can be found here.