WORTHINGTON, W.Va. (WBOY) — A man arrested for grand larceny in May has now also been charged with stealing more than $1,000 worth of equipment from the Worthington Volunteer Fire Department.

Back in April, the department asked for help from the public to identify a man who it said broke into the fire department and stole many items on March 24. According to a criminal complaint, Joshua Elswick, 39, of Carolina, WV, has been charged in that case.

The complaint said that deputies with the Marion County Sheriff’s Department were reviewing security footage from the Worthington VFD break-in and matched Elswick’s mug shot with a still photo from the VFD security footage.

Elswick had been arrested by Fairmont Police on May 28 after allegedly stealing a vehicle from a motel parking lot in Fairmont, according to a different criminal complaint, and was already an inmate in the West Virginia jail system.

Still from Worthington Vol. Fire Department security footage (Courtesy: Worthington Fire Department) Joshua Elswick

Elswick is accused of stealing the following items, plus “additional items,” from the Worthington Volunteer Fire Department:

2 Stihl brand chainsaws

2 Stihl brand leaf blowers

Husqvarna pressure washer

FLIR thermal camera

Motorola radio

Elswick is charged with grand larceny and breaking and entering related to the incident on March 24, and is facing additional charges for the theft that happened on May 28. He is being held in the North Central Regional Jail on $283,525 bail.