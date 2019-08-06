Suspect dead after officer-involved shooting in Pocahontas County, Trooper flown to hospital

MARLINTON, W.Va. – A West Virginia State Trooper has been shot and is now hospitalized following an investigation of a traffic accident in Pocahontas County, according to a press release from West Virginia State Police.

On Monday, at approximately 6 p.m., Pocahontas County Sheriff J.P. Barlow was investigating a single-vehicle crash when he was fired upon by a white male suspect with a rifle.

Troopers said numerous law enforcement officers from other counties responded to the scene and began searching a wooded area for the suspect. The release stated that Trooper First Class J.M. Tallman from the West Virginia State Police Elkins Detachment encountered the suspect in the wooded area, at which time the suspect shot Trooper Tallman in his abdominal area. Trooper Tallman then returned fire and shot and killed the suspect, according to the release.

Trooper Tallman was then life-flighted to Ruby Memorial Hospital, according to state police. Troopers said further information will be released as it becomes available.