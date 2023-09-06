SENECA ROCKS, W.Va. (WBOY) — Another man is dead and West Virginia State Police are investigating after a deadly “road rage type incident” in Tucker County that happened on Labor Day and led to a standoff, state police confirmed Wednesday.

On Tuesday, State Police said they were looking for a green, 2005-2011 Toyota Tacoma that was missing its passenger side window in connection to the road rage incident that resulted in the shooting death of a Dry Fork man identified as Joseph Nelson. Life-saving measures were attempted, but according to a state police press release, Nelson was pronounced dead on the scene.

Now, state police say the suspect in the incident is dead as well.

State police said they had a warrant for Daniel Sanders of Fellowsville for second degree murder, but when he was located at a Seneca Rocks home, “a standoff ensued” between him and law enforcement officers with the West Virginia State Police Franklin Detachment, SRT and local task force, as well as a negotiator.

Sanders ended up being located inside the home, deceased.

State police did not specify what his cause of death was, and said that at this time, a follow-up investigation is underway.