CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — A man who is accused of shooting two people and then setting their West Milford house on fire with their bodies inside in 2022 has been indicted by the Harrison County Grand Jury.

Allen Leon Schaffer

During the September Grand Jury, Allen Schaffer, 42, of Carson City, MI, was indicted on:

2 counts of murder

1 count of 1st degree arson

2 counts of concealment of a deceased human body

1 count of possession of a firearm by a prohibited person

2 counts of presentation of firearm during commission of a felony

Schaffer was arrested in May 2023 after a lengthy investigation into a fire that happened at a home on Good Hope Pike in June 2022 where two bodies were found. According to law enforcement, the investigation revealed that the two victims, Chasity C. Romeo, 33, and Corey S. Snider, 43, both of Lost Creek, were shot prior to the fire.

The remains of the fire on Good Hope Pike in West Milford (WBOY image) The remains of the fire on Good Hope Pike in West Milford (WBOY image) Responders putting out the structure fire at the residence in West Milford. (Nutter Fort VFD Photo) Responders putting out the structure fire at the residence in West Milford. (Nutter Fort VFD Photo)

Schaffer was an active parolee at the time of the alleged murder, law enforcement said, and afterward, he was incarcerated on a parole violation for leaving the state of Michigan.

In addition to Schaffer, the Harrison County Grand Jury returned indictments against 56 other people, including those for sexual assault, sexual abuse by a parent or guardian, incest and child abuse resulting in bodily injury.

Among those were April Dulaney, of Bridgeport, who was arrested in May 2022 after allegedly hitting a teen girl in the face because she “did not complete her chores,” and Jeffrey James, of Sutton, who allegedly used social media to set up a plan to travel for sex with who he thought was a 15-year-old girl.

