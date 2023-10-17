GRAFTON, W.Va. (WBOY) — The suspect in the Grafton Walmart shooting was one of the 39 people indicted during the October Grand Jury session in Taylor County.

William Jenkins

The shooting happened on Memorial Day, May 29, and left the victim, Clayton Allen Anderson, 26, and the suspect, identified as William Tucker Jenkins, 23, of Friendsville PA, injured. Prosecutors said Jenkins shot himself after a pursuit that ended when the vehicle he was driving became disabled near the Marion County line.

Jenkins was indicted on one count each of attempted murder, wanton endangerment involving a firearm, use or presentation of a firearm during a commission of a felony and fleeing in vehicle from law enforcement showing reckless indifference for the safety of others.

Jenkins was released from the hospital on June 16. Prosecutors said at the time of the shooting, he already had a warrant for his arrest from Pennsylvania for failure to appear for a driving under the influence of drugs case.

Other Indictments

John Moore, 30, of Grafton, was indicted on one count each of kidnapping and domestic battery, third offense. He was arrested last month after an argument over McDonald’s escalated to the point of Moore allegedly holding a knife up to a woman’s throat and threatening to slit it.

Sarah Quinn

Sarah Quinn, 39, of Clarksburg, was indicted on two counts of possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver and one count of conspiracy. She was arrested after a single-vehicle accident on Lincoln Street in Grafton that led responding officers to find multiple types of drugs and drug paraphernalia.

Patrick Thompson

Patrick Thompson, 27, of Flemington, was indicted on one count of possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver methamphetamine. He was arrested after deputies with the Taylor County Sheriff’s Department said he admitted to selling meth “to support his habit” during a traffic stop.

Todd Houston

Todd Houston, 34, of Morgantown was indicted on one count each of fleeing in a vehicle from law enforcement while under the influence of an impairing substance and fleeing in a vehicle from a law enforcement officer showing reckless indifference for the safety of others. He was arrested in June after West Virginia State Police troopers say he led them on a chase that at several points reached 115 miles per hour, included several near-collisions and crossed into three counties.

Click here to see all of the indictments from the October Grand Jury session.