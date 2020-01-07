Suspect in Meadowbrook Mall car theft in custody

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. — A suspect is in custody in an incident where he allegedly stole a vehicle from a 16-year-old girl while she was parked at the Meadowbrook Mall in Bridgeport.

According to Bridgeport Police Sgt. C.B. Sayers, the incident occurred in the JC Penney parking lot during the daytime hours of Dec. 27 when a worker of the store was parked in the store’s parking lot.

A male subject, whose name has yet to be released, forced the girl out of the car, a black Kia Forte, and allegedly stole the vehicle from her, according to Sayers.

The girl returned to the store and called Bridgeport Police to inform them of the theft, and later that day, Sayers said, Clarksburg Police retrieved the vehicle, which had been abandoned in city limits.

Inside the vehicle, officers found evidence of the subject visiting a business, and officers obtained footage from the business which showed the subject inside — providing officers with a picture of the individual, according to Sayers.

Then, on New Year’s Eve, officers received a report of a separate, unrelated stolen vehicle in the parking lot of a Dollar General, Sayers said, and officers responded to the scene and arrested an individual for possession of the stolen vehicle without incident.

Later on, officers were able to connect the suspect in connection to the theft of the vehicle at the Meadowbrook Mall on Dec. 27, according to Sayers.

As a result of these incidents, the suspect is charged with grand larceny and currently being held in North Central Regional Jail.