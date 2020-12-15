Suspect in Salem bank robbery indicted on Tuesday

SALEM, W.Va. – The Harrison County man accused of robbing a bank in Salem last month was indicted on a federal bank robbery charge on Tuesday, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

Clint Utter

Clint Utter, 43, of West Milford was arrested on November 25 by the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office and the FBI. Utter is accused of robbing the Summit Community Bank in Salem of $69,100 on November 17.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office said Utter faces up to 20 years in prison and a fine of up to $250,000. Under the Federal Sentencing Guidelines, the actual sentence imposed will be based upon the seriousness of the offenses and the prior criminal history, if any, of the defendant.

The government is also seeing a money judgement in the amount of $69,100, according to the release.