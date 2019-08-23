Suspended WVU women’s basketball player faces domestic battery charge

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – A likely reason for the suspension of a star WVU women’s basketball player has been uncovered.

Tynice Martin Courtesy of WVUSports.com

On August 3, senior guard Tynice Martin was suspended from the team indefinitely. WVU officials cited “a violation of team rules,” but did not provide any further information.

A search of Monongalia County Magistrate Court records shows that Martin, 22 of Morgantown, was arrested in July and charged with domestic battery.

On July 15, officers with the Morgantown Police Department responded to a residence on Twig St. in reference to a domestic disturbance, according to a criminal complaint.

When officers arrived, they learned that Martin had gone to her ex-girlfriend’s house earlier that day, officers said.

According to the complaint, Martin entered the house and pulled her ex-girlfriend’s hair and took her outside the house. When outside, officers said Martin and another female pushed Martin’s ex-girlfriend against the storm door and began to shove, beat and choke her.

Martin is charged with one count of domestic battery.

There has been no word from WVU on her status since her suspension was announced.