Task force finds over pound of meth in Clarksburg home

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. — A man has been charged after members of the Greater Harrison Drug and Violent Task Force found more than a pound of meth while executing a search warrant.

Jessie Wilson

On Dec. 8, members of the Greater Harrison Drug and Violent Crime Task Force executed a search warrant on a home on South Chestnut Street in Clarksburg, according to a criminal complaint.

While searching the residence, task force members came in contact with Jessie Wilson, 38, of Clarksburg, and found multiple drugs and paraphernalia, task force members said.

During the search, task force officers found almost 1.2 pounds of suspected methamphetamine, as well as a “large amount” of cash, “several” sets of scales, ballistic body armor and “several” firearms, according to the complaint.

Wilson has been charged with possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance. He is being held in North Central Regional Jail on $25,000 bond.