MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Task force members seized approximately 3,000 Xanax pills containing fentanyl while executing a search warrant in Morgantown.

According to the Mon Metro Drug and Violent Crime Task Force, task force members were contacted by probation officers for assistance with a man in Morgantown following a home inspection.

Bishop Reese

Probations officers said that they found a white powder and vacuum-sealed bag containing pills during a probation check for Bishop Reese, 24, of Morgantown, task force members said.

After being alerted to the substances, task force members applied for and executed a search warrant at Reese’s residence, according to the task force.

During the search, task force members found 19 grams of cocaine base (crack), as well as approximately 3,000 pills labelled as Xanax which field-tested positive for containing fentanyl, task force members said.

The presumed fentanyl pills weighed 880 grams (almost two pounds), but have yet to be lab tested for their composition, according to the task force.

Reese has been charged with two counts of possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance. He is being held in North Central Regional Jail on $100,000 bond.