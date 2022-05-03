MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Task force officers seized more than a pound of meth during the search of a Morgantown residence.

Darryl Jolly

On May 2, members of the Mon Metro Drug Task Force working alongside West Virginia State Police’s Special Response Team executed a search warrant on a home on Breakiron Hill Road in Morgantown, according to a criminal complaint.

Sharon Thorogood

When task force members arrived, they made contact with Darryl Jolly, 59, and Sharon Thorogood, 49, both of Morgantown, task force members said.

During the search, task force members found 575 grams (more than a pound) of methamphetamine, 15 grams of fentanyl, 7 grams of cocaine, 35 grams of psilocybin, as well as more than $16,000 in U.S. currency, two handguns and one rifle, according to the complaint.

Of the two handguns, one was reported as stolen to the Morgantown Police Department, task force members said.

Jolly and Thorogood have been charged with four counts of possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance. They are being held in North Central Regional Jail on $110,000 bond.