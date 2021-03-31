Taylor County grand jury indicts murder suspect, others during March 2021 term of court

GRAFTON, W.Va. – A man accused of murder is among the defendants indicted in Taylor County during the grand jury’s March 2021 term.

Nicholas Padron

Nicholas Padron, 29, is charged with murder in the death of Michael Blackburn, 50, of Grafton, in May 2020.

The Taylor County Sheriff’s Department said Padron admitted to killing Blackburn.

Also indicted is Logan Workman, of Grafton, who is charged with first-degree arson and five counts of attempted murder.

In total, the grand jury returned two dozen indictments.

Read the complete list of indictments here.