Taylor County grand jury indicts murder suspect, others during March 2021 term of court

Crime

by:

Posted: / Updated:

GRAFTON, W.Va. – A man accused of murder is among the defendants indicted in Taylor County during the grand jury’s March 2021 term.

Nicholas Padron

Nicholas Padron, 29, is charged with murder in the death of Michael Blackburn, 50, of Grafton, in May 2020.

The Taylor County Sheriff’s Department said Padron admitted to killing Blackburn.

Also indicted is Logan Workman, of Grafton, who is charged with first-degree arson and five counts of attempted murder.

In total, the grand jury returned two dozen indictments.

Read the complete list of indictments here.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Link to 12 things you need to know page

WBOY 12 News Facebook Page

WBOY 12News

Trending Stories