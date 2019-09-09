Taylor County Grand Jury releases indictments for September 2019 term

GRAFTON, W.Va. – The Taylor County Grand Jury has released the list of indictments for the September 2019 term.

A total of 39 people were indicted, including a Grafton man accused of sexually assaulting a woman in her apartment for several days.

Thorus Hawkins

West Virginia State Police said Thorus Hawkins, 29, held a woman captive in her apartment in March 2019 and sexually assaulted her 11 times and forced her to perform sexual acts on him and on herself. Hawkins is being indicted on six charges of second degree sexual assault.

Also among those indicted was a Grafton man who deputies said nearly hit their patrol car while driving under the influence in May. Taylor County deputies said they pulled over Donald Parks, 44, after he came around a turn at a high speed and nearly struck their vehicle.

Donald Parks

Deputies said Parks failed all of his sobriety tests and also had methamphetamine in his possession. Additionally, deputies learned Parks had his driver’s license revoked and had previous convictions for driving on a suspended license. Parks is being indicted on one count of driving while license suspended or revoked for DUI third offense, one count of possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver and one count of driving under the influences of controlled substances second offense.

To read the full list on indictments for the September term, click here.