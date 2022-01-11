Taylor County indictments: murder, sex charges, drug offenses

Joshua Price

GRAFTON, W.Va. – The January 2022 term of the Taylor County grand jury has ended with indictments against 18 people on a variety of charges.

Joshua Price, 30 of Farmington was indicted for murder, in the June 2021 shooting death of Tyler Poston, 26 of Grafton. Price is being held, without bond, in the Tygart Valley Regional Jail.

Landon Winters, 16 of Grafton, was indicted for first degree sexual assault and three counts of first degree sexual abuse.

Travis McDaniel, 27 of Grafton, was indicted on five counts of third degree sexual assault.

Mark McNeill

Stephanie White, 37 and Mark McNeill, 43, both of Fairmont, were indicted for child neglect creating risk of injury, possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver and conspiracy. McNeill is being held in the Tygart Valley Regional Jail, with bail set at $10,000.

Christopher Cassell

Cordale Felton, 23 of Grafton, was indicted for strangulation and felony child abuse.

Christopher Cassell, 38 of Grafton, was indicted for possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver methamphetamine. Cassell was arrested after an incident in December 2021. Cassell is being held in the Tygart Valley Regional Jail with bail set at $150,000.

Sarah Quinn

Patrick Hiller, 35 of Bridgeport; Zackery Hott, 25 of Grafton; Sarah Quinn, 37 of Rosemont and Michael Wilfong, 36 of Rosemont, were all indicted for felony escape. Quinn is being held in the Tygart Valley Regional Jail, without bond.

Joseph Quinn, 28 of Grafton, was indicted for third offense domestic battery.

John Oldaker, 54 of Clarksburg, was indicted for failure to pay child support.

Christopher Poling, 35 of Grafton, was indicted for driving with a revoked license of driving under the influence, third offense.

Monica Bise, 32 of Elkins, was indicted for felony destruction of property.

Manuel Moore, 41 of Grafton and Derek Ward, 32 of Grafton, were both indicted for failure to appear.

John Peznozky, 72 of Thornton, was indicted for third offense shoplifting.