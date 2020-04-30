Taylor County man charged in Morgantown after allegedly discharging weapon during dispute over $5 dirt bike tires

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — A Taylor County man has been charged in Morgantown after allegedly discharging a pistol during a dispute over $5 dirt bike tires.

On April 28, deputies with the Monongalia County Sheriff’s Department were dispatched to a residence on Breakiron Rd. in Morgantown on a report of brandishing of a weapon, according to a criminal complaint.

While en route to the scene, deputies were informed that a male came into the Breakiron Road residence to buy tires and then pulled a gun, deputies said.

James Bauer

When officers arrived on scene, they were informed by the homeowner that James Bauer, 43, of Grafton, was fighting with another male in the driveway, according to the complaint, and deputies assisted the male in restraining Bauer.

Bauer continued fighting even after he was ordered to put his hands behind his back to be handcuffed, but deputies eventually secured Bauer in handcuffs, deputies said. Deputies found a handgun laying behind a vehicle, and further up the driveway they found a spent shell casing as well as a bullet hole in the ground, according to the complaint.

According to the home’s residents, Bauer had arrived to buy tires for a dirt bike for $5 a piece a few weeks prior to the incident and returned on the date of the incident unannounced, deputies said, and they had been asleep at the time.

When they heard a vehicle idling in their driveway, the home’s residents looked outside to see Bauer and another unidentified male with a flashlight digging through dirt bike tires in the back yard, according to a criminal complaint.

The residents then went outside to confront Bauer, who said that he had made arrangements to come and get tires even if no one was home, and while the tire’s sellers did not agree with his claims, they said they would allow him to buy the tires anyway, deputies said.

However, Bauer said that he did not have money to pay for the tires and then drew a pistol from his waistband and discharged the weapon at one of the males, which “came inches from striking his lower body,” according to the criminal complaint.

The victim stated that he believed “Bauer was getting the gun out to harm or possibly kill him,” deputies said, and after the gun was fired, the other victims ran at Bauer to disarm him and held him to the ground until deputies arrived.

When asked, Bauer denied ever possessing or firing the pistol, according to the criminal complaint.

Bauer is charged with wanton endangerment and being a prohibited person in possession of a firearm. He is being held in North Central Regional Jail on $50,000 bond.