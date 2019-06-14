Taylor County man facing attempted murder charge following Fairmont shooting

FAIRMONT, W.Va. – A Taylor County man is facing an attempted murder charge after deputies said he was involved in shooting a man in the neck at an apartment complex in Fairmont on Thursday.

Adam Royce, 31, of Taylor county was arrested late Thursday night and has been charged with attempted first degree murder in connection to the shooting of 24-year-old Delron Waring at Unity Terrace Apartment Complex on Thursday, according to a release from the Marion County Sheriff’s Department. Deputies found Waring with a gunshot wound to the neck early Thursday morning and he was then flown to Ruby Memorial Hospital.

Unity Terrace Apartment Complex

Deputies said Royce’s vehicle was seen leaving the area of the shooting on video surveillance. Detectives were then able to determine Royce’s address and went to his residence to locate him, according to deputies. A search warrant of his residence was obtained and executed with the assistance of the Taylor County Sheriff’s Department, according to the release.

Deputies said Royce was not at his residence at the time the warrant was served and evidence from the search was obtained and processed.

Royce’s vehicle was later located and stopped by Fairmont Police officers, according to deputies. Deputies said a search warrant for Royce’s vehicle will be executed Friday. There is no update on Waring’s condition at this time.