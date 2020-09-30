Taylor County man in custody after stabbing two victims in Grafton because ‘trees were talking’ to him

GRAFTON, W.Va. — A Taylor County man is in custody after stabbing two victims at an apartment in Grafton.

On Sept. 29, officers with the Grafton Police Department were dispatched to an apartment at Briarcliff Apartments in Grafton in reference to a disturbance, according to a criminal complaint.

When officers arrived at the residence, they were informed by another officer that a similar incident had occurred two days before, officers said.

Jordon Swiger

Upon speaking to one of the victims of the incident, officers learned that Jordon Swiger, 21, of Grafton, was upset that his grandma had not given money, then started hitting one victim then stabbed another with a screwdriver, according to the complaint.

After stabbing the victim in the right leg, Swiger stabbed the other victim in the left bicep and tricep, officers said.

Upon looking at the victims, officers did notice that one victim appeared to have “cut wounds to the left bicep and left tricep” and that the other victim appeared to have a “stab wound on the right leg,” according to the complaint.

When officers made contact with Swiger, he had “red marks on the neck as if he had been in a struggle with someone,” but when asked about what had happened, Swiger told them “nothing had occurred,” officers said.

After being placed under arrest for the incident and being transported for processing, Swiger told officers that the reason why he did was he did was because ‘the trees were talking to me’ and ‘that the human in me made me to it’, according to the complaint.

Swiger has been charged with malicious wounding. He is being held in Tygart Valley Regional Jail on $5,000 bond.