Taylor County man pleads guilty to federal child porn charge

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – A Taylor County man has admitted to a federal child pornography charge, Acting United States Attorney Randolph Bernard announced.

Dallas Weber, 40 of Thornton, pleaded guilty Monday to one count of “Aiding and Abetting Production of Child Pornography.” Weber is accused of using a minor child to engage in sexually explicit conduct and producing child pornography from that conduct in June 2020 in Taylor County.

Weber was indicted in March 2021, along with Ashley Weber, 37.

The two were arrested in August 2020 after a family member discovered a camera with video and photos of the acts on it and turned it over to law enforcement.

Dallas Weber Jr. (left), Ashley Weber (right)

Dallas Weber is facing at least 15 and up to 30 years in federal prison and a fine of up to $250,000.

He is being held in the Tygart Valley Regional Jail awaiting his sentence, while Ashley is being held in the Northern Regional Jail pending the outcome of her case.

The Taylor County Sheriff’s Office and the FBI investigated the case.

U.S. Magistrate Judge Michael John Aloi presided over Dallas’ plea hearing.