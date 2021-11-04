Taylor County man sentenced to 28 years in federal prison for child porn charge

Dallas Weber Jr.

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – Days after his wife joined him in pleading guilty to federal child pornography charges, U.S. District Judge Thomas Kleeh sentenced a Taylor County man to 28 years in prison, United States Attorney William Ihlenfeld announced.

Dallas Weber, 40 of Thornton, pleaded guilty in June 2021 to one count of “Aiding and Abetting Production of Child Pornography.” Weber was accused of using a minor child to engage in sexually explicit conduct and producing child pornography from that conduct in June 2020 in Taylor County.

Weber was facing up to 30 years behind bars.

The couple was initially arrested in August 2020 after sheriff’s deputies said the pair sexually abused a child and took videos and pictures of the incidents. The Webers were then indicted by a federal grand jury in March 2021.

The Taylor County Sheriff’s Office and the FBI investigated the case against the Webers.

Dallas Weber Jr. (left), Ashley Weber (right)

Dallas Weber is in the Tygart Valley Regional Jail, awaiting a transfer to a federal facility, while Ashley Weber is being held in the North Central Regional Jail, awaiting her sentence.