Taylor County pair indicted on federal child porn charges

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – A Taylor County pair were indicted Tuesday on a child pornography charge, Acting United States Attorney Randolph J. Bernard announced.

Dallas Weber Jr.

Dallas Weber, 40, and Ashley Weber, 37, both of Thornton, were each indicted on one count of “Aiding and Abetting Production of Child Pornography.” Both are accused of using a minor child to engage in sexually explicit conduct and producing child pornography from that conduct in June 2020 in Taylor County.

The two were arrested in August 2020 after a family member discovered a camera with video and photos of the acts on it and turned it over to law enforcement.

Ashley Weber

Dallas and Ashley are each facing 15 to 30 years of in federal prison and a fine of up to $250,000.

The Taylor County Sheriff’s Office and the FBI investigated the case.

They are both being held in the Tygart Valley Regional Jail.