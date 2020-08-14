Taylor County residents accused of filming, photographing sexual abuse of 12-year-old child

THORNTON, W.Va. – Two Taylor County residents have been arrested after deputies said they sexually abused a 12-year-old child and took videos and pictures of the incidents.

Dallas Weber Jr.

A criminal complaint filed by the Taylor County Sheriff’s Department stated that on Thursday, August 13, deputies received information that a 12-year-old child was being sexually abused by Dallas Weber Jr., 40, and Ashley Weber, 37; both of Thornton. Deputies also received information that there were videos and photographs of the abuse.

The complaint stated that a family member provided officers with the camera that had the videos and pictures of the abuse. The family member stated that the camera was discovered when they were helping Dallas Weber Jr. move from his current residence.

On the camera, there were multiple videos in which the child is being forced to perform sexual acts with Dallas Weber Jr., and sexually explicit photographs where Ashley Weber is present with the child while the child isn’t wearing any clothing, according to the complaint.

Ashley Weber

In a Mirandized statement, Dallas Weber Jr. told deputies that he took sexually explicit photographs of the 12 year-old, tied up and restrained the child and forced the child to perform “oral sexual acts” with him that was also recorded, the complaint stated.

In her Mirandized statement, Ashley Weber told deputies that the pictures were taken and she was present while these incidents occurred.

Dallas Weber Jr. and Ashley Weber have each been charged with use of minors in filming sexually explicit conduct, according to court documents. Both are being held at Tygart Valley Regional Jail and their bail is set at $100,000 each.