Taylor County woman joins husband in pleading guilty to federal child porn charge involving 12-year-old

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – A Taylor County woman has joined her husband in pleading guilty to a federal child pornography charge, United States Attorney William Ihlenfeld announced.

Ashley Weber, 38 of Thornton, pleaded guilty Friday to one count of “Aiding and Abetting Production of Child Pornography.” Weber admitted to using a minor child to engage in sexually explicit conduct and producing child pornography from that conduct in June 2020 in Taylor County.

The couple was initially arrested in August 2020 after sheriff’s deputies said the pair sexually abused a 12-year-old child and took videos and pictures of the incidents.

The Webers were then indicted by a federal grand jury in March 2021.

Dallas Weber Jr. (left), Ashley Weber (right)

Dallas Weber pleaded guilty to the same charge in June 2021.

Both Webers are facing at least 15 and up to 30 years in federal prison and a fine of up to $250,000.

The Taylor County Sheriff’s Office and the FBI investigated the case against the Webers.

U.S. Magistrate Judge Michael Aloi presided over Friday’s plea hearing.

Ashley Weber is being held in the North Central Regional Jail, while Dallas Weber is in the Tygart Valley Regional Jail, as they both await their sentences.