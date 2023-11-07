CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — A teen was stabbed in Clarksburg on Tuesday and the adult suspect is still on the run, according to the Clarksburg Police Department.

According to a release, at around noon, officers responded to Clay Street for a reported stabbing incident. Officers searched the area and found the victim in the area of Joyce Street with a stab wound on his right shoulder. The victim was then transported to United Hospital Center with non-life-threatening injuries.

Following an investigation, officers determined that the victim was stabbed by Amber Zenisek, 35, who fled the area. Zenisek is wanted on an active warrant for malicious assault and is described as a white female standing at around 5’1 and 180 pounds with blonde hair and blue eyes.

Zenisek is believed to be driving a white Toyota Camry with WV registration 36L552. Anyone with information on her whereabouts should contact 911 or the Clarksburg Police Department detective tip line at (304) 624-1625 or WSwiger@CityofClarksburg.com.

The Clarksburg Police Department assured that this is considered an isolated incident and that the public is not at risk.